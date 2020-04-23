Man critically injured in W. Wichita shooting

A shooting Thursday evening in west Wichita leaves one man critically injured as police search for a suspect.

In responding to the scene near 1st and Charles (just west of Wichita's Delano District) about 7 p.m. Thursday, police found the injured man.

As of late Thursday night, police were looking to speak with witnesses in the early stages of the investigation.

