Man dead after shooting at W. Wichita apartment complex

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in a west Wichita apartment complex parking lot.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday near Central and Ridge.

Police say a woman heard a gunshot and looked outside to see a man lying on the ground. That's when she called 911.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators are working in the area, knocking on doors, and asking for details.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police.