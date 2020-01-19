Man dead, another hurt in Reno County crash

A man is dead, and another is hurt after a crash Saturday in Reno County.

Deputies responded just after 10 p.m. to the area of 8000 east 17th Avenue after a man who had been injured in the accident walked to a nearby home to ask for help.

Through the investigation, deputies learned that two men were traveling in a vehicle east on 17th Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle. It entered the south ditch and overturned.

Both men were ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to the Hutchinson Regional Hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe that both men were not wearing a seat belt.

Speed and alcohol may have played a factor in the accident.