Man dead, two others hurt in rollover crash near Burlington

A man is dead and two others are hurt after a rollover crash on Christmas Eve.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. about two miles south of Burlington.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Ford pickup was southbound on Lynx Road when the driver lost control of the truck and began skidding sideways. The truck then left the road, struck the edge of a ditch and a fence before rolling several times.

KHP says 58-year-old Roy Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. Another man was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Coleman was not wearing a seat belt.