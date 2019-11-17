Man dead, woman critically hurt after domestic violence shooting in S. Wichita

A man is dead, and a woman critically injured after a domestic violence shooting in south Wichita.

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. Saturday to a domestic violence with a weapon call at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of south Emporia. Someone who lives in the complex reported a fight between a 22-year-old woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend and that during the disturbance, the boyfriend fired a handgun toward her.

When officers arrived, they were able to contact the woman by phone who reported being shot, and then she began screaming in distress. Officers immediately forced their way into the home, and they heard another gunshot.

Police found the woman with a single gunshot wound to her stomach, and her boyfriend with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. There was a 24-year-old roommate who was not injured.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her boyfriend was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you know of someone in a dangerous domestic relationship, please reach out to one of the following resources:

▪️ Sedgwick County, 911

▪️ Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000

▪️ YWCA Women’s Crisis Center, 263-2313

▪️ Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-0185

▪️ StepStone, 265-1611

▪️ Women’s Initiative Network, 262-3960

▪️ The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-723