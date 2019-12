A 29-year-old man is dead after losing control of his car in Sumner County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Chaz Charbonneau of Milton was traveling by himself on K-42 near Viola. He lost control of his car, went off the road and rolled twice.

Charbonneau was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

KHP says he's was not wearing a seatbelt.