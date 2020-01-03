Man dies in Finney County rollover crash

HOLCOMB, Kan. (KWCH) A Garden City man died Thursday night in a rollover accident in Holcomb.
The Finney County Sheriff's Office says around 11:57 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a rollover accident in the 8000 block of West IBP Rd in Holcomb.
Deputies arrived and found a 1991 Ford Escort left the roadway and rolled several times.
The driver, 36-year-old Peter Ramirez, was ejected and died on the scene.
Deputies believe Ramirez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
There is no evidence that drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.