A man died Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Phillips County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Robby Frederick, 47, was riding his 2002 Harley Davidson northbound on Phillips Co Rd 1300 when he attempted to negotiate a curve and lost control of the vehicle.

The motorcycle traveled left of center, entered the south ditch and rolled, ejecting the Frederick.

He died on the scene.

The KHP report said Frederick was not wearing a helmet.