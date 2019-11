A man is dead after a police chase ended in a crash early Thursday morning. According to police, officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle on Edgemoor just south of Kellogg at around 1:00 a.m.

The driver took off, leading officers on a chase for four blocks.

That's when the driver lost control and crashed in the 100 block of S. Edgemoor. The vehicle burst into flames.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was hurt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.