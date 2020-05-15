Kansas man dies trying to rescue dog from fast moving waters

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office says a man has died after he was swept away by fast-moving waters while trying to rescue a dog.

Deputies and emergency crews were called to a wooded area in the 1800 block of SW Glick Road Friday morning.

Sheriff Brian Hill says two men were working on a boat in a creek when the dog was swept away.

The man jumped in and tried to rescue the dog, but was swept away as well.

When crews arrived on scene, they could see the man but could not get to him in time before he was swept further downstream.

Crews are trying to recover his body. They have not released his name.

This is a developing story. We'll have more as it becomes available.