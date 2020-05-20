WPD: Man, dog shot in 'confusing situation' in NE Wichita

Wichita police are working to sort out what they call a confusing situation after a man and dog were shot Wednesday afternoon.

The call of a disturbance on Mossman street in northeast Wichita came out around 12:10 p.m.

Lt. Ronald Hunt, with the Wichita Police Department, said a dog got loose and attacked another dog. The owner of the victim dog fired off one round toward the ground and appeared to have shot the dog.

When the dog returned home, one of its owners, upset by what had happened, went down the street where a second part of the disturbance occurred.

The owner of the attacker dog said there was a man at the scene of the dog fight, and fearing for her own safety, she fired several rounds toward him.

An officer arriving on the scene saw the man get into his vehicle and attempt to leave the area, she stopped him near 8th and Green.

Hunt said the man suffered a gunshot wound to his rear backside and suffered only non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives talking with him and one person was taken into custody.

"It is a very confusing situation," said Hunt. "There were a lot of people we are still working to ascertain what led to the shots being fired."

Hunt said the injured dog was up and walking around, but it will require follow-up treatment.

