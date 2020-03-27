WPD: Man arrested after firing gun in early-morning disturbance

Wichita police have arrested a man on charges of aggravated assault and obstruction after he allegedly fired a gun in a disturbance early Friday morning.

At around 2 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance weapon with shots fired in the 600 block of N. Gordon.

When officers arrived, a 42-year-old man said that an unknown man fired a handgun at him.

Police say he was not hurt in the incident. The man provided officers with a description of the suspect, and shortly after, the suspect was located nearby in an alleyway.

An officer identified himself and gave commands for him to surrender. He refused to comply and ran south through the alley, leading officers on a brief foot pursuit.

Luke Peters, 22, was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of a handgun.

Through the investigation, police learned that a disturbance broke out between the two men over claims that Peters was tampering with the victim's vehicle. That’s when Peters displayed the gun and fired a single shot towards the other man.

This case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

