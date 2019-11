Police are investigating an early morning homicide in South Wichita.

Emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S. Main at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

There, they found a man in his twenties with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police say the man was involved in some sort of altercation with another man when he was shot.

The other man was arrested.

No other information has been released.