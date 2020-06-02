Man helping to clean up from N. Wichita protest speaks out against violence that broke out

As Eyewitness News had crews follow up at the scene in north Wichita where a Monday night protest turned violent, a man showed up with garbage bags.

That man, Ivan Aguillera says he was at the protest near 21st and Arkansas Monday night until violence broke out form the demonstration. Aguillera says what took place with people from the crowd damaging a local business, firing shots and throwing objects at Wichita police officers does not represent his community.

"I mean, come on. That's child's stuff," he says. "You don't need to do that. If we're gonna protest, let's do it like adults and protest, not break stuff, burn stuff and all that stuff."

The incident led to three officers receiving minor injuries and two arrests with more to follow.

Aguillera says he wanted to help by returning Tuesday to pick up trash around the area.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says officers are trying to bring the community together, but that's not possible when protests turn violent.