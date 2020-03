One person is hurt after a shooting at a motel in north Wichita.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Broadway.

Police say a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. No word yet on his condition.

Eyewitness News has a reporter en route to the scene to learn more information. Expect updates on the KWCH 12 app.