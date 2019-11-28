WICHITA, Kan. Wichita Police are investigating a shooting where a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
When officers arrived at a home in the 2100 block of West Grant Street they found the 33-year-old victim. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say they do possibly have a known suspect and are following up on that. They believe both the suspect and victim knew each other and there is no threat to the public.
Man hurt in South Wichita shooting
