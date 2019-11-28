Man hurt in South Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. Wichita Police are investigating a shooting where a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
When officers arrived at a home in the 2100 block of West Grant Street they found the 33-year-old victim. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say they do possibly have a known suspect and are following up on that. They believe both the suspect and victim knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

 