Man injured in Hutchinson shooting, police investigating

The Hutchinson Police Department investigates a Friday afternoon shooting in the 300 block of East 4th Street in the city.

Police say an ambulance took one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Another man went to the hospital for treatment for a laceration to his head.

The shooting happened a little before 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival, Hutchinson police officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. An ambulance took the man to Hutchinson Regional Hospital. He was then transferred to a Wichita area hospital for surgery, police say.

Officers found the man with a laceration to his head near the reported shooting scene.

"This individual was not believed to have been the person who had shot the other male," police say.

Hutchinson police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the department at 620-694-2816 or Crime Stoppers at 620-694-2666.