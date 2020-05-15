Man injured in north Wichita shooting

Wichita police are investigating a shooting in North Riverside.

Officers were called to 19th and Burns a little after 4 a.m.

Police say a man was driving home when he was approached by at least two people he tells officers he didn't know, and they shot at him several times. The victim then drove away.

Police say neighbors in the area called 911 after they heard multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings from at least two different guns. The victim was located in a different location.

Police say he suffered gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police are now working two scenes from the crime.

”It makes it slightly harder because now we have two crime scenes to work. that’s where we find him and the vehicle. And then we have the scene where they ask for shots were fired. So, it makes it a little bit more difficult but we can definitely handle that. We worked before that way," said Sgt. Paul Kimball with the Wichita Police Department.

The man told police he did not know who shot him.

Police say they don't believe to be a random incident and there is no threat to the public.