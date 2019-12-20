Man injured in south Wichita hit-and-run crash dies

The Wichita Police Department says a man injured during a hit-and-run crash earlier this month has died.

Police identified the man as 34-year-old Malcolm Showalter of Wichita.

Police say around 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, officers responded to an unknown call for EMS call at Hydraulic and Indianapolis.

Upon arrival, officers located Showalter injured and lying in the roadway. He was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment of critical injuries. He died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Investigators learned Showalter was crossing in the intersection when he was struck by a light-colored pickup truck that was turning westbound onto Indianapolis from Hydraulic and then fled.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the WPD is requesting information regarding the pictured vehicle of interest. If you have any information about this truck or any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Detective Matt Hall at 316-350-3687.

The case number is 19C079519.