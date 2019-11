A 43-year-old man is dead after a crash Thursday night in Linn County.

It happened at 6:30 p.m. on County Road 1095 at K-152 (milepost 6.5).

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Cadillac was northbound on County Road 1095 when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at K-152 and struck an embankment.

Shawn Teagarden, of La Cygne, was pronounced dead on the scene.

KHP says Teagarden was not wearing a seat belt.