Man killed in N. Wichita motorcycle crash

A 61-year-old man dies from injuries in a Friday-afternoon motorcycle crash in north Wichita.

The Wichita Police Department says officers responded to the crash at about 12:10 p.m. at 13th and McLean. Upon arrival, they located the 61-year-old man with critical injuries. He died at the scene.

Police say the man was riding a motorcycle south on McLean and crossed 13th Street before losing control, causing the motorcycle to cross the center line. The motorcycle slid into a truck traveling north on McLean, police say.

"Speed involving the motorcycle operator is believed to be a factor," police say.

The investigation into the crash continues.