A man is dead after an early morning shooting in southwest Wichita. Emergency crews were called to a home in the 1700 block of S. Glenn just before 3:00 a.m.

There, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. That man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead when he got there.

Police spent the morning interviewing eyewitnesses, but so far there have been no arrests.

Police say anyone with information should call 911 or Crimestoppers of Sedgwick County.