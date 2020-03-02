Man killed in early morning shooting in north Wichita

UPDATED: March 2, 2020 - 1:00 p.m.

Wichita police say a man's death in north Wichita early Monday morning appears to be self-inflicted.

Police arrived at the home near 25th and Arkansas around 5:10 a.m. Monday. Officers found a 34-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police say after interviewing witnesses and examining evidence, they found a group of people were at the home for a party. The man and a friend were in the garage.

Police say the friend showed the man a handgun. They say the 34-year-old man took the gun and fired one shot, striking himself. Police say the investigation is still on-going.

------

Original Story

The Wichita Police Department says officers are still working to understand the circumstances around the city's latest deadly shooting.

The shooting happened around 5:00 a.m. Monday at a home near 25th and Arkansas. That is where officers found a 34-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say a group of friends came to the home for a party. During that party, the 34-year-old man and a friend went into the garage. While they were in the garage, a shot was fired.

Police say they are still talking to several individuals who were at the home.