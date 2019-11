A 52-year-old man was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday on I-70 in Gove County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 10:35 p.m. a semi truck struck a Chevrolet Silverado in the westbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 107.

The pickup was then pushed across the westbound lanes and into the southern guard rail before catching fire.

Hugo Gonzales, of Colorado, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.