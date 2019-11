A 59-year-old man has died after crashing his car into a utility pole overnight.

Emergency crews were called to E. Mt Vernon and S. Bluff Street just before midnight.

When they got there, they found a vehicle that struck a pole with a man trapped inside.

They were able to get the man out, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not know why he lost control and struck the pole. No other vehicles were involved.