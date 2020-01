A 72-year-old man is dead after a wrong-way crash on I-70 in Riley County.

The crash happened around 11:43 p.m. Thursday west of the Wabaunsee-Riley County line.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Kia Soul was traveling eastbound in the westbound passing lane when it came to the top of a hill and hit a semi tractor head-on.

Raymond Riis of Topeka was pronounced dead the scene. The drive of the semi was not hurt.

KHP says Riis was not wearing a seat belt.