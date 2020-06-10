Bail set at $1M for man charged with hiding remains in case of missing Idaho kids

An Idaho man has been charged with concealing or destroying two sets of human remains after authorities say they uncovered children's bodies on his property while investigating the disappearance of his wife’s two kids.

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood confirmed to KMVT in Twin Falls, Idaho, that the remains found on Chad Daybell’s property were the missing children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, and one was concealed in a “particularly egregious” way.

The case has drawn global attention for its ties to the couple’s doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses.

An Idaho prosecutor filed the felony charges against Daybell on Wednesday, and he's being held on bail for $1 million.

The children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, has already been charged with child abandonment. Joshua and Tylee have not been seen since September.