Bail set at $1M for man charged with hiding remains in case of missing Idaho kids

FILE - This combination of undated file photos released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show missing children Joshua Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. Investigators returned Tuesday, June 9, 2020 to search the Idaho home of a man with ties to the mysterious disappearance of the two children who haven't been seen since last year. It's the second search of Chad Daybell's home in a case that has vexed investigators for months and attracted worldwide attention. Seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Ryan, 17, haven't been seen since September, and police say both Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the childrens' whereabouts. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 3:20 PM, Jun 10, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (KWCH/AP) - An Idaho man has been charged with concealing or destroying two sets of human remains after authorities say they uncovered children's bodies on his property while investigating the disappearance of his wife’s two kids.

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood confirmed to KMVT in Twin Falls, Idaho, that the remains found on Chad Daybell’s property were the missing children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, and one was concealed in a “particularly egregious” way.

The case has drawn global attention for its ties to the couple’s doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses.

An Idaho prosecutor filed the felony charges against Daybell on Wednesday, and he's being held on bail for $1 million.

The children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, has already been charged with child abandonment. Joshua and Tylee have not been seen since September.

 