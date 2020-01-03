Man named in Whipple attack ad lawsuit files response

One of the people named in the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mayor-elect Brandon Whipple, and concerning a false attack ad aimed at the then mayoral candidate, filed his answer to that suit.

The lawsuit revolves around a video published on YouTube. It makes it appear as if young women are claiming Brandon Whipple harassed them while they worked as interns while he was a Kansas legislator.

The claims were lifted from a Kansas City Star article that had nothing to do with Whipple.

In the suit, Whipple's attorney asserts 21-year-old Matthew Colborn made the video for a company called Protect Wichita Girls. It also lists John Doe #1 and John Doe #2 as "conspiracists" in the case.

In his answer filed on Tuesday, Colborn admits he did make the video and posted it on YouTube as part of his job.

He also admits knowing about Protect Wichita Girls but says he has no stake in the company.

As far as the use of quotes from the Kansas City Star article, he admits to this as well but claims the Kansas Governmental Ethics Committee reviewed the ad and found no violations.

Finally, Colborn denies trying to defame Brandon Whipple and said his video work was done at the request of John Doe #1 and John Doe #2, the other persons named in the suit. He does not name either of them.

Whipple's attorney, Randy Rathbun, says there's not much he can do with Colborn's answer.

He says he will soon start taking depositions in the case, including Matthew Colborn's, by the end of the month.