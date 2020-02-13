Man pleads guilty to robbing Wichita bank moments before arrest

A Wichita man Thursday pleaded guilty to robbing a downtown Wichita bank in July 2018.

Timothy B. Riggans, 57, pleaded guilty to the July 30, 2018 robbery of the Emprise Bank at 257 N. Broadway.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says he approached a teller and demanded money. Soon after, a security guard apprehended him outside the bank. Prosecutors say the guard caught Riggans with the stolen money.

Riggans' sentencing is set for May 11. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.