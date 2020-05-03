Man critically hurt after being hit by car, police searching for suspect

Wichita police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash last month.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Thursday (April 23) in the 800 block of south Watson.

Police say a 19-year-old man was riding a minibike north on Watson when a black sedan traveling south hit him, throwing him from the bike.

The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators say the suspect briefly stopped and got out of the vehicle, but got back into the vehicle and left the scene.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.