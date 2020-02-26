Man sentenced to 3 years in cousin's deadly shooting in S. Wichita

A man arrested in July 2018 in the deadly shooting of his cousin, receives a sentence of three years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office says a judge handed down the sentence Wednesday against Martin Ruiz, Jr. The charges against him stem from the reported accidental shooting two summers ago.

On June 30, 2018, Wichita police said officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting.

At the hospital, a 24-year-old man told them he had been accidentally shot by his cousin, police said. That man, Anthony Martinez, died from his injuries.

It’s official. This afternoon Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Mr. Ruiz to 36 months in prison. He pled guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.