Man sentenced to 3 years' probation for double fatal 2018 crash in S. Wichita

A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 south Wichita crash that killed two women, on Friday received a sentence of three years of probation in Sedgwick County District Court .

On March 4, a jury found 40-year-old Tito Kyando guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said Senior Judge Bob Fleming on Friday handed down an underlying sentence of 32 months in prison. This means Kyando could serve that time in prison if he violates his probation.

In the September 4, 2018 deadly crash, the district attorney's office said Kyando's Chevy Trailblazer hit a Ford Fiesta occupied by 23-year-old Uriel Salabao and 22-year-old Miyah Latney, of Wichita at 31st Street South and Turnpike Drive.

"After an investigation, Wichita Police found Kyando was driving 88 miles an hour in a 40-mile an hour zone, one second before the crash," the district attorney's office said.