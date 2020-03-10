Man sentenced to about 23 years after sexually-explicit photos of child found on phone

A Wichita man convicted of child sex crimes in connection with photos of an underage girl found on his cell phone faces a sentence of more than 23 years in prison.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office says a judge Tuesday sentenced 56-year-old Carlos Martinez to 280 months (about 23 years, four months) in prison.

An investigation from the Exploited and Missing Child Unit led to charges of nine felony crimes against Martinez. These crimes included multiple counts of rape and sexual exploitation of a child, the district attorney's office says.

On Jan. 30, Martinez pleaded guilty to the crimes.

Prosecutors say in November 2018, a relative was cleaning and looked at Martinez's phone to determine who it belonged to. That relative found sexually explicit photos of a then 10-year-old girl who occasionally stayed overnight at Martinez's south Wichita home. That girl is now 17, the district attorney's office says.