Man sentenced to month in jail for shooting, dumping puppy in Pawnee County

A judge in Pawnee County sentences a Larned man to a month in jail for shooting and dumping a wounded puppy in the county last summer.

The pit bull puppy was still alive after 51-year-old Tiffany Willinger shot it multiple times, but due to extensive injuries, the puppy had to be euthanized, the Pawnee County attorney says.

Passers-by found the severely-injured four-to-five-month-old tan pit bull in the early morning hours of July 31, 2019 on the side of the road in rural Pawnee County, the county attorney says.

Following the investigation by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office, charges against Willinger included cruelty to animals done with malicious intent and interference with law enforcement.

Willinger's wife, 49-year-old Kimberly Willinger also was charged with inference with law enforcement.

In a plea agreement, the Pawnee County attorney says the state agreed to dismiss the interference-with-law-enforcement count in exchange for Willinger pleading "no contest" to animal cruelty.

The country attorney says according to Willinger's defense, his plan was to put the puppy down because he felt it was vicious.

"Willinger expressed remorse to the way he attempted to euthanize the puppy and for ultimately abandoning the wounded puppy once his attempts to kill the animal failed," the Pawnee County attorney says.

"Pawnee County Magistrate Judge Julie Cowell accepted the plea and sentenced the defendant to a 12-month underlying jail sentence suspended to 30 days in the Pawnee County Jail, (and paying) court costs, booking fee, attorney fees, probation fees and $233.75 restitution for veterinary expenses," the county attorney explains.