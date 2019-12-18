Man sentenced to more than 55 years in Aug. 2018 shooting of woman in Wichita

A man found guilty of several charges including attempted first-degree murder in the August 2018 shooting of a woman in south Wichita, could spend the rest of his life in prison.

A Sedgwick County District Court judge Wednesday sentenced 29-year-old Eli Menoza to 666 months, or 55-and-a-half years in prison.

In August, a jury found Mendoza guilty of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated domestic battery , and criminal threat.

On Aug. 9, 2018, the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office says Mendoza asked his girlfriend to give him a ride to work.

"After getting in the the woman's car in the 2300 block of S. Water, he placed a gun to the woman's head and said, 'drive, or I will shoot you,'" the district attorney's Office says. "The woman attempted to push the gun away and escape the vehicle when Mendoza fired one shot, striking her in the left arm and chest. "As the woman feel from the driver-side door, Mendoza fired again, striking her in the right arm."

The woman escaped by running to another vehicle near Mt. Vernon and Water and screaming for help. The district attorney's office says Mendoza drove off in his girlfriend's car.

Police in Portales, New Mexico arrested Mendoza on Aug. 20, 2018.