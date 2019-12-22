Man shot during disturbance at west Wichita house party

A 21-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being shot during a disturbance at a west Wichita house party.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 2000 block of North Pine Grove.

Police say a disturbance broke out at the party and the man was shot in the leg. He is expected to be OK.

Investigators are following leads to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111 or the See Something Say Something Hotline at (316)-519-2282.