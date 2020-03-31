Man shot, found dead in street in SE Wichita neighborhood

The Wichita Police Department confirms one man is dead following a shooting reported a little before 5:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Davidson, west of 31st Street South and Oliver, near Plainview Park, in southeast Wichita.

Police say a man found in the street died from injuries in the shooting. As of 7 p.m., officers were interviewing potential witnesses in the early stages of their investigation.

Police haven't yet provided any descriptions for a possible suspect. Police do say this is not a random crime and there is no danger to the public.