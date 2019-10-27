Topeka police dive for safety as man drives excavator through neighborhood

Officers had to dive out of the way while they tried to take a man into custody after he stole an excavator.

Topeka Police were called to NE Division and NE Lake around 12:45a.m. Sunday morning when several residents in the area spotted the excavator driving down the street.

When officers arrived in the area, they tried to talk the man out of the machinery, but he didn’t comply.

Shane Funk, 46 of Topeka, drove through several yards, toppled fences and destroyed other construction equipment in the area. Police also had to evacuate some homes as a precaution.

At one point, he swung the arm of the excavator towards officers, forcing them to dive out of the way.

Police had to use “tactical force”, or a bean bag gun and taser, too subdue Funk.

He was then pulled out of the excavator and taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.

Funk was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on multiple felony charges including felony theft, felony criminal damage, aggravated assault to law enforcement officers, and outstanding warrants.