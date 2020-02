A man and his two dogs were able to escape a house fire Thursday in Hutchinson.

The fire started just before 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of East 7th Avenue.

Fire Chief Steven Beer said the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.

No one was hurt.

Beer said four people lived at the home. The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

Investigators are still working on determining the cause of the fire.