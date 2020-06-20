Man wanted in connection to shooting in Hamilton County

An arrest warrant was issued for a 25-year-old man in connection to a shooting that occurred in Syracuse on Friday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking for Amner Tejada-Vigil, who also goes by Jeovany Vijil, for first-degree murder.

According to the bureau, a shooting occurred at an apartment in Syracuse around noon, where 21-year-old Kevin Palma-Rodriguez was found dead from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information can call KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-384-5616. Tips can also be submitted at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.