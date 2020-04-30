Man, woman hurt after early morning shooting

Wichita police are investigating after a man and woman were hurt in an early morning shooting.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of south Bedford.

Officers did not find any victims, but later learned that a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The woman has been released from the hospital.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the shooting. There are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public.

More information about the shooting is expected to be released later today.