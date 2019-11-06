Manhattan City Commissioners approve changes to public nudity ordinance

Manhattan City Commissioners, on Tuesday night, unanimously approved changes to its public nudity ordinance -- decriminalizing female toplessness.

The amendment removes the female breast from the definition of public nudity -- the change was prompted by a recent court case.

City officials stress it does not fully legalize female toplessness. Private business owners may still refuse service to patrons not wearing a shirt.

City ordinance also continues to prohibit the display of male or female buttocks or genitals in public.

The city says even as amended -- Manhattan’s public nudity ordinance is still stricter than many areas in Kansas.

The City Commission retains the ability to amend the ordinance again in the future if the law changes or as issues arise.