Manhattan Mayor, Usha Reddi, suspends Senate campaign

Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi announced Thursday that she is suspending her campaign for U.S. Senate.

“These unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic require that my work as the Mayor of Manhattan be my first and only priority,” says Reddi.

On March 14, she met with the Leavenworth County Democrats and immediately started handling the disastrous effects of the coronavirus on the Manhattan community. Later that week she paused her campaign to focus on her Mayoral duties.

“Today, 60 days later, things have not changed,” she said. “My attention must continue to be focused on the people, organizations, and businesses of Manhattan and our region. Participating in our joint response to the pandemic is the most important work of my life. COVID-19 meetings and calls will continue to demand 100% of my focus for the foreseeable future.”

Reddi said she's certain that working together will help beat the virus and the community and economy will come out as vibrant as ever.