Manhattan closes pools and park programs, cuts pay for some employees

The City of Manhattan has announced they will close their pools and cancel summer programs, on top of cutting pay for employees who are not working due to the Stay-at-Home order.

According to a news release from the city, due to an anticipated drop in sales tax, they have to make the cuts to keep the city running.

The City estimates sales tax revenues could be anywhere between $3 to $8 million less in 2020.

“The City will be implementing a new leave policy effective April 19 for employees who have been somewhat idled or had a reduced workload because of public closure of facilities and the statewide ‘Stay at Home’ order. The leave policy will pay such employees two-thirds their regular rate of pay, with the option to use accrued leave time for the remaining one-third,” they said in a release.

Manhattan is also making other changes to reduce costs:

- Cancel the 2020 swimming pool season

- Cancel the 2020 youth and adult sports leagues

- Cancel parks and recreation sponsored camps, activities and events

- The Arts in the Parks concert season cancelled

- Continued closure of City facilities and attractions to the public

- Delaying some planning and infrastructure projects

- Eliminating travel and reducing training budgets

- Selective hiring freeze of new employees

“Given these uncertain times, impending reductions in sales tax and other revenues, along with the unlikelihood of group activities being allowed or recommended well into the summer, I am implementing measures in order to reduce expenses and prepare for less revenues for the rest of the year,” said Ron Fehr, City Manager. “My initial objective is to preserve as many staff positions as possible and enhance safety, continuity of capabilities, and efficiencies where we can given the challenges of this virus, while offsetting $4 million in anticipated lost revenue. These changes will further reduce our service levels, facility operations, and programming, but they are measures which must be enacted at this time.”

Fehr said that if revenues go up, they will look at putting some of the programs back in place.