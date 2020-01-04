Marathon runner runs across U.S. and makes stop in Kansas

A marathon runner from France is making his way through Kansas this weekend.

Andre Eloumou was born to African immigrants and is currently living in Normandy.

He is running across the U.S. from Brooklyn, NY to Santa Monica, CA.

Eloumou started his journey on November 1st and will be ending on March 7th.

He says he is also running to raise awareness to his dad, human immigration, and for refugees who don't have access to education.

Eloumou says his time in Kansas has been pleasing.

" Yeah, I mean so many beautiful people. People are really nice. I really like the Midwest of U.S.A. People are so friendly, lot of people," Eloumou said. " To be honest, out of ten people, when I wave like this, a good 8 out of 10, so that's a pretty good average, so Kansas? Nice, I really like Kansas."

He says he normally runs around 33 miles a day. This weekend he will be in Hays.

Eloumou says all of the funds he raises will go back to educational programs. If you would like to contribute, you can do so here GoFundMe

