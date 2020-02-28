Marlins Man stops in Wichita, drops $5,000 on seats to Wind Surge home-opener

The Marlins Man is doing a tour of Kansas this week and he stopped by Wichita on Thursday.

It makes sense since Wichita is home to the Wichita Wind Surge, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

Marlins Man, whose real name is Laurence Leavy, stopped at some major Wichita landmarks including the Keeper of the Plains, the Kansas Aviation Museum, a Wichita State men's basketball game, and of course, Wichita's new baseball stadium.

Leavy toured the stadium, but before he left, he purchased $5,000 in tickets to Opening Day on Tuesday, April 14. (By the way, individual tickets do not go on sale until March 7).

The Wind Surge says they don't know how the tickets will be distributed since they belong to him. We've reached out to Leavy via Twitter.

Marlins Man says he'll be back in Wichita in couple of months for the inaugural game.