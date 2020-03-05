Maryland confirms first 3 cases of coronavirus

BALTIMORE (KWCH) Maryland has confirmed its first three positive cases of novel coronavirus.
Governor Larry Hogan said the cases were confirmed in the state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore.
In a tweet, Hogan said the patients contracted the virus while traveling overseas and are in good condition.
Investigators are working to identify people the patients might have come in contact with since their return.
There are 19 states that have had positive or presumptive positive tests.
