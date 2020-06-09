Masks reveal partisan split among lawmakers on coronavirus

The nation's ongoing battle against the coronavirus is dividing lawmakers along partisan lines in state capitols. In some cases, the divisions can be seen simply by looking at lawmakers' faces.

In some legislative chambers, many Democrats are wearing masks during debates while many Republicans are not.

Like with the U.S. House, some legislative chambers also have split along partisan lines over Democratic proposals to allow lawmakers to submit votes without attending in person.

The Associated Press has tallied at least 40, state lawmakers, across the country with confirmed COVID-19 cases, including three who died.