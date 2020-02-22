Massive fire breaks out on BNSF railroad bridge

A massive fire broke out on the BNSF railroad bridge in Barber County Saturday.

The Barber County Sheriff's Office says the fire started just after 4 p.m. near K-2 highway, east of Kiowa.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire a little over an hour later. No one was hurt.

The sheriff's office says production is halted, but didn't say for how long.

No word yet on what caused the fire. Investigators say they are still doing overhaul and will continue for several hours.