Mayor: Gunmen in deadly Jersey City standoff targeted Jewish market

Jersey City's mayor says authorities believe the Jewish kosher market was targeted in the New Jersey gunbattle that killed six people.

The furious shooting filled the streets of Jersey City with the sound of heavy gunfire for hours Tuesday. Authorities say the dead are a police officer, three bystanders and two suspects.

Police Chief Michael Kelly is not saying exactly what set off the shooting just across the Hudson River from New York City. He says the officer who died was trying to stop some "bad guys” near a cemetery. The gunmen then drove a stolen rental van to another part of the city and engaged police in a lengthy shootout from inside a kosher supermarket.

